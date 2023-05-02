The American Football Worldwide’s HS Select ELITE TEAM defeated a national team from Italy comprised of players 21 years of age and younger from American Football clubs from throughout the host country.

The game, won by the US 53-13, was played on April 8th at Milan Italy’s renowned Vigorelli Stadium in front of a mixed crowd of Italian American football fans and family members and fans who supported the USA team; many of whom had traveled overseas to be in attendance.

Two senior players from Northern Virginia, Aidan Cullinan of The Potomac School, and Matt Nelson of South County were awarded the opportunity to play for the American team and contribute toward the American’s winning effort.

Cullinan, a 6-1, 205-pound tight end and fullback for the McLean school, contributed one tackle for a loss as part of a defensive unit that allowed only six rushing yards for the game. Cullinan was one of the Panthers leading tacklers and sack artists as Potomac rolled to a 6-3 regular season record in 2022.

Nelson (6-1, 220), one of the premier long snappers in Northern Virginia, served in the same role for an American offense that booted seven extra points and a field goal. He has committed to play football at the next level in the CAA at Towson, where he was recruited as a long snapper.

Nelson also played center for the Stallions, who finished the 2022 season with an 11-2 record, making the Region 6C Final before dropping a 30-14 decision to Fairfax.

The US team scored the first 19 points of the game and stretched its lead to 47-6 early in the fourth quarter before coasting to victory. For the contest, the Americans gained 475 yards, while allowing 181 to the Italian team.



