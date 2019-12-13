News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-13 10:49:53 -0600') }} football Edit

NoVA Sends Three Teams to State Finals

Coach Gerry Pannoni has South County in the State Finals for the first time since 2011
Coach Gerry Pannoni has South County in the State Finals for the first time since 2011 (Fred Ingham, Delbray.com)
Brantley Henninger
VirginiaPreps.com Staff

South County, Stone Bridge and Tuscarora all will represent Northern Virginia in State Finals this weekend. Here's a review of each's State Semifinal victories from last weekend before we get you s...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}