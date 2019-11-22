News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-22 16:30:33 -0600') }} football Edit

NoVA Playoff Predictions - Round 2

Brantley Henninger
VirginiaPreps.com Staff

It's regional semifinal time for Virginia High School Football and we cut the field down to just two teams per region after this weekend as we approach Thanksgiving.Let's check out the matchups...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}