Matthew Hatfield of Virginia Preps and "Hatfield and Coach Young at the Plex" Podcast joins me to update us on the early days of the 2023 High School Football season!

Contents:

00:00 Introduction; Podcast medium for High School Sports; Virginia College Football scene; Early season update; Upcoming Five-Star matchups DeMatha vs. Freedom, Maury vs. Highland Springs

25:40 Class 6 preview

27:58 Class 5 preview

32:30 Class 4 preview

38:00 Class 3 preview

41:30 Class 2 preview

43:30 Class 1 preview; Conclusion





