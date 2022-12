Matthew Hatfield of Virginia Preps and ESPN Radio 94.1 joins me to analyze this week's VHSL High School Football State Semifinals and to give his favorite in each division.

Contents:

00:00 Intro

04:02 Class 6 Preview

14:22 Class 5 Preview

21:50 Class 4 Preview

27:22 Class 3 Preview

33:02 Class 2 Preview

35:00 Class 1 Preview

Thank you to sponsors Team Valor International and Matt Leiva Real Estate Group #novalegendspodcast