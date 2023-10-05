Mickey Thompson has been a Head Coach in Northern Virginia for 34 years, including taking Stone Bridge to 12 State Finals and winning three titles.

Coach Thompson played High School Football in the Commonwealth at Broad Run before matriculating to UVA and performing on both sides of the ball. He returned home to Loudoun County to cCach and give us his views on the game and some of the highlights of an extraordinary career.

Contents:

00:00 Intro; Loudoun County football

04:10 Getting started in football; Today's game; Will football survive? Parents and getting players to commit

10:25 Coaching staffs today; Making the environment better for today's Coach

15:45 The modern Single Wing

21:10 Passing game of today

23:05 UVA days; Playing for Dick Bestwick and with quarterback Todd Kirtley; '79 season and beating Georgia on the road

29:45 Working for Coach Danny Meier at Orange County

32:05 Moving to Park View; Developing as a Head Coach

34:15 12 State Finals; Getting over the hump to being Champions; Delegating to coordinators

37:50 Are there too many classifications and State Champions?

41:42 '23 Bulldogs; Overcoming a tough start

44:38 Coaching under his son(s)

48:35 Stone Bridge/Madison game; Coach Justin Counts; Conclusion





Thank you to sponsors Team Valor International, a worldwide leader in thoroughbred partnerships, Sans Screenprint, your best option for branding logos on apparel or promotional items, and Becky's Boutique, Fairfax Corner's amazing new shopping experience.





*** Make sure you subscribe to Julian's YouTube page here! ***