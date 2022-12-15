Matthew Hatfield of Virginia Preps and ESPN Radio 94.1 reviews Saturday's 2022 VHSL State Football Championship games.

Matthew, who worked color commentary alongside Andy Hayes for the NFHS Network on the Class 5 and 6 Finals, shares his insights with us!





* PLEASE NOTE THAT THE HOST WAS FACTUALLY IN ERROR IN AT LEAST ONE RESPECT: THE TEAMS DID SHAKE HANDS CALMLY AND WITHOUT INCIDENT AFTER THE GAME *.





Contents:

00:00 Intro

02:42 Class 6 Final

10:40 Class 5 Final

14:12 Class 4 and 3 Finals

19:25 Class 2 and 1 Finals

23:20 Who's the overall #1 team?

27:15 Any coaching moves in the off-season?

30:05 Concluding thoughts





Thank you to my sponsor Team Valor International, a worldwide leader in thoroughbred partnerships