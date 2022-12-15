NoVA Legends Podcast: State Finals Review
Matthew Hatfield of Virginia Preps and ESPN Radio 94.1 reviews Saturday's 2022 VHSL State Football Championship games.
Matthew, who worked color commentary alongside Andy Hayes for the NFHS Network on the Class 5 and 6 Finals, shares his insights with us!
* PLEASE NOTE THAT THE HOST WAS FACTUALLY IN ERROR IN AT LEAST ONE RESPECT: THE TEAMS DID SHAKE HANDS CALMLY AND WITHOUT INCIDENT AFTER THE GAME *.
Contents:
00:00 Intro
02:42 Class 6 Final
10:40 Class 5 Final
14:12 Class 4 and 3 Finals
19:25 Class 2 and 1 Finals
23:20 Who's the overall #1 team?
27:15 Any coaching moves in the off-season?
30:05 Concluding thoughts
Thank you to my sponsor Team Valor International, a worldwide leader in thoroughbred partnerships