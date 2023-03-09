High school Sports guru Matthew Hatfield of VirginiaPreps.com joins me to handicap all twelve games of the 2023 Virginia High School League State Championship Basketball Finals.

Matthew will be calling games on the NFHS Network.

Contents:

00:00 Intro

03:03 Class 6 Boys: Hayfield v Patriot

06:38 Class 5: PH-Roanoke v Woodside

10:58 Class 4: Varina v EC Glass

14:08 Class 3: Hopewell v Northside

16:53 Class 2: John Marshall v Radford

18:16 Class 1: Lancaster v GW-Wytheville

20:57 Class 6 Girls: Madison v Manchester

23:42 Class 5: Princess Anne v LC Bird

26:00 Class 4: Hampton v Pulaski

27:30 Class 3: Brentsville v Carroll County

29:50 Class 2: Clarke County v Central-Wise

32:30 Class 1: Rappahanock County v Eastside; Conclusion





