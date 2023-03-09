NOVA Legends Podcast: 2023 VHSL State Finals Preview with Hatfield
High school Sports guru Matthew Hatfield of VirginiaPreps.com joins me to handicap all twelve games of the 2023 Virginia High School League State Championship Basketball Finals.
Matthew will be calling games on the NFHS Network.
Contents:
00:00 Intro
03:03 Class 6 Boys: Hayfield v Patriot
06:38 Class 5: PH-Roanoke v Woodside
10:58 Class 4: Varina v EC Glass
14:08 Class 3: Hopewell v Northside
16:53 Class 2: John Marshall v Radford
18:16 Class 1: Lancaster v GW-Wytheville
20:57 Class 6 Girls: Madison v Manchester
23:42 Class 5: Princess Anne v LC Bird
26:00 Class 4: Hampton v Pulaski
27:30 Class 3: Brentsville v Carroll County
29:50 Class 2: Clarke County v Central-Wise
32:30 Class 1: Rappahanock County v Eastside; Conclusion
Thank you to sponsors Team Valor International, a worldwide leader in thoroughbred partnerships, and Sans Screenprint, your best option for branding logos on apparel or promotional items. NOVA Legends merchandise:
https://sansscreenprint.com/novalegendsspiritwear/shop/home