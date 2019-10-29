Notre Dame Taking A Close Look At 2021 DE Bryce Carter
Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale class of 2021 defensive end Bryce Carter got to see Notre Dame take down USC 30-27 Oct. 12.
The 6-foot-3, 240-pound three-star prospect, who ranks as the No. 13 recruit in Virginia and No. 24 weak side defensive end nationally, enjoyed his time in South Bend.
"The coaches there are very great people," Carter said. "I love their program and what they're doing with recruiting."
Carter has been on Notre Dame's radar because of his talent and the fact that he is Chris Tyree's teammate, who is an Irish running back commit in the 2020 class. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly and running backs coach Lance Taylor visited Thomas Dale H.S. during the bye week.
"They're saying that they're going to be recruiting me a lot heavier now," said Carter. "They'll keep up with me and were telling me what I need to work on and what they like about me."
Carter thinks highly of Notre Dame in part because Tyree picked them over the likes of Alabama, Oklahoma, and many others.
