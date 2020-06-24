 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football In Contact With Liberty Cornerback Transfer Tayvion Land
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-24 14:43:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame In Contact With Liberty Cornerback Transfer

Former Liberty cornerback Tayvion Land
Tayvion Land is transferring from Liberty and Notre Dame has interest. (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Notre Dame is exploring the addition of another defensive back transfer.

The Irish have reached out to former Liberty cornerback Tayvion Land, BlueandGold.com has learned. He played one season at Liberty and had 23 tackles in 11 games as a freshman in 2019. He entered the transfer portal on Monday.

Under NCAA rules, Land will have to sit out the 2020 season. He has three years of eligibility left.

RELATED: Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

Get FREE Notre Dame gear when you join BlueandGold.com!

Land, a four-star recruit, was Liberty’s highest-rated signee in program history. The former Virginia Beach (Va.) Ocean Lakes cornerback was initially committed to Maryland before flipping to Liberty on the first day of the late signing period in 2019. Rivals ranked Land as the No. 9 player in Virginia and the country’s No. 31 corner.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}