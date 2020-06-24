Notre Dame In Contact With Liberty Cornerback Transfer
Notre Dame is exploring the addition of another defensive back transfer.
The Irish have reached out to former Liberty cornerback Tayvion Land, BlueandGold.com has learned. He played one season at Liberty and had 23 tackles in 11 games as a freshman in 2019. He entered the transfer portal on Monday.
Under NCAA rules, Land will have to sit out the 2020 season. He has three years of eligibility left.
Land, a four-star recruit, was Liberty’s highest-rated signee in program history. The former Virginia Beach (Va.) Ocean Lakes cornerback was initially committed to Maryland before flipping to Liberty on the first day of the late signing period in 2019. Rivals ranked Land as the No. 9 player in Virginia and the country’s No. 31 corner.
