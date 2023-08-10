Notre Dame men’s basketball added a second piece to the puzzle for its 2024 recruiting class on Thursday with a commitment from three-star power forward Garrett Sundra. Earlier this month, the Irish hosted Sundra and his family on an official visit. Sundra elected not to take any more official visits and shut down his recruitment. Head coach Micah Shrewsberry and assistant coach Mike Farrelly recruited Sundra during their time at Penn State, where they offered him in February. They kept in regular contact with the 6-foot-10, 200-pound forward during their transition to Notre Dame. Sundra, who won back-to-back Peach Jam championships on the Nike EYBL circuit with Team Takeover, chose the Irish over Butler, Miami (Fla.), Providence and Virginia Tech. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTU4MDE0ODIzOCZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD "Sundra wasn’t asked to do a lot of heavy lifting this summer because he plays for one of the most loaded grassroots teams in the country, but he showed himself to be a versatile, Swiss Army knife of sorts on the summer circuit," said Rivals national recruiting director Rob Cassidy. "He’s not going to blow you away with one single attribute, but the 6-foot-10 forward runs the floor well and dramatically impacts games on the boards as well as through being able to hold his own as a switchable defender, where he’s more suited to take on 3s and 4s than true post players." Sundra is not currently ranked inside the Rivals150. He attends Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI and helped the Panthers to a 31-4 (15-0 VISSA) record last season. In Shrewsberry's system, Sundra projects as a stretch-four who can run the floor, finish at the rim and hit shots from the perimeter. "He’s a decent outside shooter and shows signs of improvement on that front," Cassidy said. "And while he needs to develop from a shot-creation standpoint, he can certainly hurt opponents if he gets open looks from the mid-range or the 3-point line. He’ll come into his own as he adds weight and continues to get more comfortable putting the ball on the floor." After the Irish offered in the spring, Sundra highlighted basketball and the importance of his Catholic faith as potential fits with Notre Dame. Sundra joins Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy three-star shooting guard Cole Certa in Notre Dame’s 2024 class. The Irish also hosted Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park four-star shooting guard Sir Mohammed, the No. 56 overall player in the 2024 class, on an official visit in June.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYWQgYSBncmVhdCBvZmZpY2lhbCB2aXNpdCBpbiBTb3V0aCBiZW5k ISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0p4UHAyQkYwckYiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9KeFBwMkJGMHJGPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdhcnJldHQgU3Vu ZHJhIChAR2FycmV0dFN1bmRyYSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9HYXJyZXR0U3VuZHJhL3N0YXR1cy8xNjg2NzgzNTA4NTExOTM2NTEy P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAyLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Team Takeover and head coach Bryan Hogg detailed his experience coaching Sundra and what he'll bring to a college program during an interview with Inside ND Sports in July. "First and foremost they are getting a great kid who’s also a very good player and student," Hogg said. "They’re getting a team-first guy who also has the ability to open games up with his shooting and decision-making. A player that will continue to get better and better every year he’s on campus." Besides Certa, Mohammed and Sundra, Notre Dame is also pursuing a pair of 2024 four-star point guards, Travis Perry and Trent Perry. Trent has scheduled an official visit to Notre Dame for Sept. 1-3.