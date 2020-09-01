September 1 marks the day when college coaches are allowed to start text messaging, calling and sending mail to prospects in the 2022 class.

Up until this point, communication between the two parties could still happen, but there would be a middleman of the high school coach to set up calls or the recruit would have to make the phone call

Once the clock turned to midnight on Monday night, Richmond (Va.) St. Cristopher class of 2022 wide receiver Andre Greene Jr.’s phone was busy. After all, the 6-3, 180-pound four-star prospect holds more than 40 scholarship offers.

“The recruiting process has been a fun experience,” Greene said. “I’ve had the chance to talk with a lot of different coaches who have been awesome.”