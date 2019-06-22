Virginia defensive back Elijah Gaines has released his top schools. (Will Garlick)

Notre Dame is still in the mix for Elijah Gaines. The three-star cornerback out of Episcopal (Va.) named the Fighting Irish in his Top 7 along with Penn State, Michigan, Duke, North Carolina, Virginia and Syracuse. He released his list via Twitter.

AGTG 🙏🏾 Top 7! (Recruitment still 100% open) pic.twitter.com/qlnS2nd4W7 — Elijah Gaines (@Elijah11Gaines) June 22, 2019

Gaines notched a Notre Dame offer in February. He was supposed to visit South Bend for Irish Invasion a couple of weeks ago but plans fell through. Notre Dame only has one defensive back commit this cycle. Gaines remains an intriguing target on the board. Notre Dame defensive backs coach Todd Lyght has been recruiting Gaines.