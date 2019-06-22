Notre Dame A Top School For 2020 DB Gaines
Notre Dame is still in the mix for Elijah Gaines.
The three-star cornerback out of Episcopal (Va.) named the Fighting Irish in his Top 7 along with Penn State, Michigan, Duke, North Carolina, Virginia and Syracuse.
He released his list via Twitter.
AGTG 🙏🏾 Top 7! (Recruitment still 100% open) pic.twitter.com/qlnS2nd4W7— Elijah Gaines (@Elijah11Gaines) June 22, 2019
Gaines notched a Notre Dame offer in February. He was supposed to visit South Bend for Irish Invasion a couple of weeks ago but plans fell through.
Notre Dame only has one defensive back commit this cycle. Gaines remains an intriguing target on the board.
Notre Dame defensive backs coach Todd Lyght has been recruiting Gaines.
Gaines has not used any of his allotted five official visits.
There are currently no Future Cast picks in for Paige.
At 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, Gaines is ranked as the No. 62 cornerback in the country and No. 13 overall recruit in the state of Virginia, per Rivals.com.
