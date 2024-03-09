Northside Boys Repeat, LCA Girls Win First Crown in Class 3 Finals
RICHMOND — Much of the talk entering Friday night's VHSL Class 3 boys basketball state championship game centered around Lake Taylor and its 6-foot-8 skyscrapers, Elijah Washington and Rodney Baines.
The Northside Vikings took offense to that.
Northside's veteran quartet of guards combined for 65 points, including eight 3-pointers, and the Vikings pulled away from the Titans after halftime for a 73-58 victory and their second state title in a row.
"Coming into this game, we weren't going to be scared because of their size advantage," Northside junior Cy Hardy said. "We've been playing [against] taller teams all season."
"They were coming in saying they were going to beat us by 30,” Vikings' senior Kai Logan added. “I don’t know why nobody can respect us, but I hope we got our respect now."
Hardy, Logan and backcourt mates Mykell Harvey and David Via took turns blistering the net for Northside (28-3).
Harvey set the pace from start to finish, scoring a game-high 27 points. The junior tallied seven points in the first quarter and 15 in the second half, sinking three treys along the way.
"I thought before the game we were going to beat them," Harvey said. "That's just our mindset. ... We're not scared of anybody."
Held to just four points over the first two periods, Hardy came alive for 13 in the third quarter, buoying the Vikings to a 54-43 lead heading into the final stanza.
Via, a senior, recorded five points in each of the first and third periods. He finished with 13 points and drained three 3's.
Logan had seven of his eight points in the fourth quarter on the strength of a pair of 3-pointers.
The four guards shot a combined 19 of 36 from the field, and Northside went 22 of 40 (55%) as a team.
“Well we can shoot,” Vikings head coach Bill Pope said. “That’s been our thing all year. We’ve got five guys. My thinking was, and we’ve said this a bunch of times, if we pass the ball well, we will get open looks, and if we get open looks, we will score a lot of points.”
Washington and Baines did most of their damage in the first half, which ended with Northside holding a slim 26-25 advantage. Washington scored nine of his team-best 15 points during that time, while Baines tallied six of his 12.
Both big men did record double-doubles, however, finishing with 10 rebounds apiece.
Aaron Elliott and Shahide Battle added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Titans (24-2), who started just one player shorter than 6-foot-1.
By comparison, Northside featured no starters taller than 6-2.
The contest was briefly interrupted by a skirmish that took place between players from both teams following a foul call against Lake Taylor with 57.9 seconds remaining. A Titans player had to be removed from the court, but Siegel Center security staff and Richmond City Police were able to restore order without any injuries occurring.
Lake Taylor 12 13 18 15 — 58
Northside 12 14 28 19 — 73
Lake Taylor (24-2): Rodney Baines 12, Aaron Elliott 12, Shahide Battle 11, Elijah Washington 15, Jamari Edwards 2, Jaden Gaines 0, Tristan Skipwith 2, Montonio Flowers 4, Todd Cook 0, Carri Jones 0, Jamerus Floyd 0, Jayden Yancey 0. Totals: 25 8-12 58.
Northside (28-3): David Via 13, Cy Hardy 17, Nick Crawford 3, Mykell Harvey 27, Kai Logan 8, Josiah Keene 2, Kristrion Ward 3, Jele Green 0. Totals: 22 19-29 73.
3-pointers: Lake Taylor 0. Northside 10 (Via 3, Harvey 3, Logan 2, Crawford, Ward).
Northside Postgame Press Conference:
Press Conference with the Northside Vikings - Coach Billy Pope and players - following their 73-58 win over Lake Taylor in the VHSL Class 3 State Basketball Championship on Friday, March 8, 2024.
The Vikings capped a 28-3 campaign with their second consecutive state title.
Postgame Interview With Northside Head Coach Bill Pope:
Northside Head Basketball Coach Billy Pope chats after his team's 73-58 win over Lake Taylor in the VHSL Class 3 State Championship on Friday, March 8, 2024 at VCU in Richmond.
His Vikings wrapped up the 2023-24 campaign with a record of 28-3 overall, claiming their second consecutive state title. For Pope, he now has 648 career victories and captured his third State Championship in the past six seasons.
Postgame Interview With Northside's Cy Hardy and Mykell Hardy:
Northside juniors Cy Hardy and Mykell Harvey chat after their 73-58 VHSL Class 3 State Championship win over Lake Taylor on Friday, March 8, 2024 at VCU in Richmond.
Harvey poured in 27 points, while Hardy had 17 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals for a Vikings team that won its second straight state title behind the sterling Class of 2025 duo.
Class 3 Girls Championship - Liberty Christian 44, Meridian 43
Avery Mills scored a game-high 23 points, including a 4-for-6 effort from the foul line in the game's final 1:02, to seal Liberty Christian's 44-43 win over Meridian for the Class 3 girls title.
It's the first state championship for the Bulldogs' program.
LCA (27-0) trailed for nearly 25 minutes in total, including facing a 36-26 deficit early in the fourth quarter. But Mills poured in 12 of her points after that, including a 3-pointer and a layup that capped an 11-0 run and put the Bulldogs ahead 37-36 with 3:11 to play.
Mills' late surge was complemented by fellow senior Emmy Stout, who collected 11 points and 14 rebounds during the final period.
Stout finished the night with 16 points and 23 rebounds. She recorded 14 offensive rebounds, including 11 in the fourth period alone.
Maureen Tremblay recorded her own double-double for the Mustangs, tallying team-highs of 15 points and 15 rebounds. She scored eight of her points in the fourth quarter, with six of those coming on a pair of 3's.
After a 1-for-2 trip to the free-throw line by Mills gave LCA a 41-40 lead, Meridian (22-6) had an opportunity to tie or take the lead when Elizabeth Friesen stepped to the line with 18 seconds left to play. But Friesen, who finished the contest with 11 points, misfired on both attempts.
Mills sank three free throws in the final 10 seconds to ice the game.
Meridian 14 7 12 10 — 43
Liberty Christian 14 2 10 18 — 44
Meridian (22-6): Ava Smith 7, Charlotte Lieu 2, Elizabeth Friesen 11, Eleanor Stufft 8, Maureen Tremblay 15, Adelyn Pye 0, Marin Baroody 0. Totals: 16 5-8 43.
Liberty Christian (27-0): Avery Mills 23, Lily Anderson 0, Kayla Rivard 5, Brooklyn Jenkins 0, Emmy Stout 16, Jenna Davis 0, Kinley Horning 0, Ciara Laslie 0. Totals: 15 10-16 44.
3-pointers: Meridian 6 (Friesen 3, Tremblay 3). Liberty Christian 4 (Mills 3, Rivard).
Liberty Christian Postgame Press Conference:
Press Conference with the undefeated Liberty Christian Bulldogs after their 44-43 comeback win over Meridian in the VHSL Class 3 Girls Basketball State Championship at the VCU Siegel Center in Richmond on Friday, March 8, 2024.
Speaking from left to right - Emmy Stout, Coach Heather Stephens and Avery Mills.
Meridian Postgame Press Conference:
Meridian Coach Chris Carrico and players speak to the media following their hard-fought 44-43 loss to undefeated Liberty Christian in the VHSL Class 3 Girls Basketball State Championship on Friday, March 8, 2024 at the VCU Siegel Center in Richmond.