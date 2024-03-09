RICHMOND — Much of the talk entering Friday night's VHSL Class 3 boys basketball state championship game centered around Lake Taylor and its 6-foot-8 skyscrapers, Elijah Washington and Rodney Baines.

The Northside Vikings took offense to that.

Northside's veteran quartet of guards combined for 65 points, including eight 3-pointers, and the Vikings pulled away from the Titans after halftime for a 73-58 victory and their second state title in a row.

"Coming into this game, we weren't going to be scared because of their size advantage," Northside junior Cy Hardy said. "We've been playing [against] taller teams all season."

"They were coming in saying they were going to beat us by 30,” Vikings' senior Kai Logan added. “I don’t know why nobody can respect us, but I hope we got our respect now."

Hardy, Logan and backcourt mates Mykell Harvey and David Via took turns blistering the net for Northside (28-3).

Harvey set the pace from start to finish, scoring a game-high 27 points. The junior tallied seven points in the first quarter and 15 in the second half, sinking three treys along the way.

"I thought before the game we were going to beat them," Harvey said. "That's just our mindset. ... We're not scared of anybody."

Held to just four points over the first two periods, Hardy came alive for 13 in the third quarter, buoying the Vikings to a 54-43 lead heading into the final stanza.

Via, a senior, recorded five points in each of the first and third periods. He finished with 13 points and drained three 3's.

Logan had seven of his eight points in the fourth quarter on the strength of a pair of 3-pointers.

The four guards shot a combined 19 of 36 from the field, and Northside went 22 of 40 (55%) as a team.

“Well we can shoot,” Vikings head coach Bill Pope said. “That’s been our thing all year. We’ve got five guys. My thinking was, and we’ve said this a bunch of times, if we pass the ball well, we will get open looks, and if we get open looks, we will score a lot of points.”

Washington and Baines did most of their damage in the first half, which ended with Northside holding a slim 26-25 advantage. Washington scored nine of his team-best 15 points during that time, while Baines tallied six of his 12.

Both big men did record double-doubles, however, finishing with 10 rebounds apiece.

Aaron Elliott and Shahide Battle added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Titans (24-2), who started just one player shorter than 6-foot-1.

By comparison, Northside featured no starters taller than 6-2.

The contest was briefly interrupted by a skirmish that took place between players from both teams following a foul call against Lake Taylor with 57.9 seconds remaining. A Titans player had to be removed from the court, but Siegel Center security staff and Richmond City Police were able to restore order without any injuries occurring.

Lake Taylor 12 13 18 15 — 58

Northside 12 14 28 19 — 73

Lake Taylor (24-2): Rodney Baines 12, Aaron Elliott 12, Shahide Battle 11, Elijah Washington 15, Jamari Edwards 2, Jaden Gaines 0, Tristan Skipwith 2, Montonio Flowers 4, Todd Cook 0, Carri Jones 0, Jamerus Floyd 0, Jayden Yancey 0. Totals: 25 8-12 58.

Northside (28-3): David Via 13, Cy Hardy 17, Nick Crawford 3, Mykell Harvey 27, Kai Logan 8, Josiah Keene 2, Kristrion Ward 3, Jele Green 0. Totals: 22 19-29 73.

3-pointers: Lake Taylor 0. Northside 10 (Via 3, Harvey 3, Logan 2, Crawford, Ward).