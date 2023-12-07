Greene plays to officially visit home state Virginia and Penn State in the near future. Wisconsin, Florida and Tennessee are also showing interest in the redshirt freshman wide receiver, who has three years of eligibility remaining.

The start of Andre Greene’s recruitment “2.0” will be taking a pair of official visits.

Greene played sparingly the last two years at UNC, catching five passes for 43 yards and a touchdown. The score came against Oregon, where he started in the 2022 Holiday Bowl.

UNC was short-handed at wide receiver in 2022, with minor injuries to Josh Downs and Antoine Green, who both went on to get drafted in the NFL. The Tar Heels tried to rebuild around Kent State transfer Tez Walker and Georgia Tech transfer Nate McCollum, but Walker missed the beginning of the year due to not being cleared by the NCAA as a two-time transfer, and McCollum was injured late in the year. Green wasn’t able to get his footing during the last two years.

Rivals.com the 6-foot-2, 200-pounder the No. 44 overall player in the class of 2022, the No. 5 wide receiver nationally and No. 2 overall in Virginia. He had a spirited recruitment between Clemson and North Carolina.

Greene caught 42 passes for 833 yards and 15 touchdowns his senior year at St. Christopher’s School in Richmond, Va.