Nickel On UNC's Recruitment, Offer, And Future Visit
HOOVER, AL - Tyler Nickel has been a hot name recently among the Tar Heel faithful.
The 6-foot-6 wing out of Elkton, VA, recently became the object of attention for Hubert Davis and his coaching staff. Nickel's East Rockingham squad recently played at the NCHSAA team camp in Bermuda Run. The entire Carolina coaching staff was on hand to watch him play on a Saturday.
The following day an offer was extended. North Carolina joins a heavy field that includes Butler, Clemson, Creighton, Indiana, Iowa, LSU, N.C. State, Penn State, VCU, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia. Nickel has already been on an unofficial to see the Hokies.
