{{ timeAgo('2018-11-08 07:47:55 -0600') }} football

New Virginia Tech football offer: Vershon Lee

Tim Sullivan
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Woodbridge (Va.) Freedom 2020 two-way lineman Vershon Lee. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

Virginia Tech is Lee's first

The latest

Lee is a relative late-comer to football, having previously considered himself a basketball player first. However, in two years on the gridiron, he's managed to show that it's his path forward. He comes from an area that's a priority for the Hokies (though they've had mixed success in recent classes), and they're the first program to recognize him with an offer. Look for a visit in the future, but for now, the Virginia Tech staff has stayed well ahead of the competition.

Film

{{ article.author_name }}