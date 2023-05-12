New Virginia Tech football offer: Matthew Outten
Virginia Tech has offered Portsmouth (Va.) Norcom 2025 wide receiver Matthew Outten. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
South Carolina, Liberty, Florida A&M
The latest
Virginia Tech is not first through the door, but the Hokies are early in the recruitment for a player who picked up his first FBS offer a month ago, and first Power-5 offer (from South Carolina) just a day before the Hokies hopped into the mix. The Orange and Maroon have been adamant that they want to improve results in the 757, and Fontel Mines's combination of area recruiter and position recruiter should be a benefit in Outten's recruitment - particularly given that he's regarded as one of VT's better recruiters.
Game breakdown
Outten has good-not-great downfield speed to be a guy who takes the top off the defense, but his ability to go up and win jump balls, and adjust to passes in the air to high-point them makes him a deep threat even if he's not purely blazing by guys. He's had to have the latter more than the former since (as is typical for high school prospects), his quarterback often leaves passes short, so he needs to adjust backwards and win jump balls more than he needs to run under a deep one. He also shows plenty of willingness to be physical on the defensive side of the ball, and it's possible he grows into a linebacker in the long run.
Film
