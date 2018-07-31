Deng is an interesting case: he is a Virginia native who left VMI's program in the Spring, and will transfer to an FBS school after a year in community college. A hybrid pass-rusher/outside linebacker, he's shown that he has the capability of playing at a higher level than he originally selected out of high school. Given that he originally hails from the Commonwealth, the Hokies have a good shot to convince him to "stay" home. Getting him on a visit during his Juco season should be the priority for the staff now. VT views him as the pass-rushing defensive end that the class lacks right now, and potentially as an early contributor.