Lambert picked up his VT offer not only during a trip to Blacksburg, but while on campus with a teammate, Sheridan Jones, who has reclassified to the 2019 class. That indicates serious interest on his part, and a pursuit of both Maury players should help the case with each. The Hokies will have to remain on his trail (and landing the outstanding Jones would certainly help), but given his location in the 757 pipeline, they're off to a good start.