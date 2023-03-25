Virginia Tech has offered Woodbridge (Va.) Freedom 2024 safety Kameron Courtney. Here's a quick look at him.

Kourtney has long been interested in the Hokies, but didn't pick up his offer until a visit Thursday. With a handful of other Power-5 options on the table, Virginia Tech isn't exactly a shoe-in, but the Orange and Maroon will certainly have a strong impact on his recruitment. Where he ends up slotting into the VT recruiting board may be one of the greatest determining factors in terms of the outcome here, since the staff is in good position with a number of options in the defensive backfield

