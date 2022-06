New Virginia Tech football offer: Joshua Clarke

Originally a Class of 2023 prospect at TC Williams (now called Alexandria High School), Clarke reclassified and moved to Flint Hill this offseason. That's seen an uptick in offers, and he's taken the opportunity to visit a number of programs - with a trip to North Carolina (where older brother Jeremiah played) on deck for this weekend. The Hokies should have ample opportunity to get him on campus this Summer, and building bonds from that point is crucial to having a legit shot to land him.