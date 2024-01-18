Virginia Tech has offered Richmond (Va.) Varina 2026 defensive tackle JaySean Richardson. Here's a quick look at him.

Richardson camped in Blacksburg back in June, but hasn't returned to campus since. He's been to North Carolina and Duke (the latter his only gameday visit this Fall), and plans to be at Virginia at the end of this month. With the Hokies becoming first to offer him - and the strength of the recruiting effort in the 804 under Fontel Mines's direction - it's likely his plans are adaptable to ensure that he sees campus soon. VT should have a really strong chance to take the lead, and hold onto it for as long as the staff desires.

Richardson is undersized from a height perspective, but explosive off the ball and aggressive in the backfield once he bursts past the opposing offensive linemen. He plays with good leverage in the trenches (as is often the case for shorter defensive linemen), and is willing to use his hands to battle to generate separation from blockers so he can shed them and make tackles. He needs to work on using more precise technique, rather than just effort level, with his hands, and keeping his feet under him rather than just leaning forward and pushing will allow his lower body to better serve the upper half. His final size and thus ability to hold up at the next level in the trenches may be limited by height (or as a sophomore in high school, he may continue growing), but he's a solid piece reminiscent of some VT defensive tackles past.