New Virginia Tech football offer: JaVon Ford

Ford held an early offer from Campbell, but his offer list has ballooned a bit in the time since an impressive performance at the Rivals Combine Series in the Charlotte area. Duke, ECU, and now VT have followed through, and they won't be the last. VT has had more success on that western edge of the 757 in recent years than in Norfolk and the other coastal areas, so there are established connections (including Kings Fork alum Kyree Moyston coming this Fall). Keeping up the attention over the course of a loooooong recruitment for a kid who's just a freshman will be important.