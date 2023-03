Virginia Tech has offered Richmond (Va.) Henrico 2024 cornerback Javion Randall. Here's a quick look at him.

Virginia Tech joins a quartet of high-academic programs from the FCS ranks on Randall's offer list. He's also heard from James Madison and Virginia (visiting Charlottesville just over a week ago), but the trip to Blacksburg on Saturday led to what will likely be the game-changing offer for him. As with other players for whom the Hokies are in early, the vigor with which they continue to pursue him will go a long way toward telling the story of his recruitment. Given that he comes from a traditional power program (less so recently) in the all-important 804, there's no reason to doubt VT will keep up the heat, at least until space starts getting tight in the class.

