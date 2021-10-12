New Virginia Tech football offer: Gideon Davidson
Virginia Tech has offered Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian 2025 running back Gideon Davidson. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Liberty, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia
The latest
