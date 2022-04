New Virginia Tech football offer: Emmanuel Taylor

Taylor was not at Virginia Tech's spring game - he visited Duke over the weekend, allowing the Blue Devils to beat VT to the offer punch, as well - but coming from the 757, there's a baseline level of interest in the Hokies. Wide receivers coach and primary area recruiter Fontel Mines stopped by the school Wednesday morning and issued the offer, and there's no question that VT's show of force in the Commonwealth (including several coaching stops around the Tidewater area) will allow them to start to turn that baseline interest into more results in the long term. Taylor's recruitment still has several years to go, but the Hokies will have every opportunity to remain near the top of it.