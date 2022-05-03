New Virginia Tech football offer: Andre Clarke Jr.

Although he's still wrapping up his eighth-grade academic year, Clarke has been on a handful of college visits around the region - and has trained with VT wideout Jaylen Jones when he's back home in the Richmond area. The youngster will have a very, very long recruiting process with nearly four years to go before Signing Day, but VT getting out ahead of the curve once again shows this staff's dedication to scouting and recruiting its home turf in ways that should pay off in the long run.