New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Isaiah Abraham

Virginia Tech has offered Warrenton (Va.) Highland 2024 small forward Isaiah Abraham. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Georgetown, Kansas State, North Texas, George Mason, Bethune-Cookman, North Carolina A&T
The latest
Abraham was offered on the first day college coaches could officially contact Class of 2024 prospects, and was one of just a handful of prospects the Hokies clearly prioritized. He played at Warrenton Highland as a sophomore, but will finish his high school career at Paul VI (which is one of the DC area's hoops powerhouses), so there should be a major step up in attention from the group that's already in the mix. Virginia Tech has been able to land players from the area - even before assistant coach Mike Jones joined the program - and can now sell an ACC title pedigree. Abraham is expected to visit for one of the two camp sessions this Summer, and that should allow the staff to solidify its status as a major player.
Film
