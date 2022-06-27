New Virginia Tech basketball offer: DeShawn Harris-Smith

Mike Jones's DC-area connections will once again be a centerpiece in a Hokie recruitment, as the former DeMatha High headman has been all over Paul VI with offers in recent weeks. Jones is a popular and well-liked face in the area, and the Hokies are certain to have a decent shot here. The whole VT staff was in the house at the DMV Live event this weekend, giving them the chance to see Harris-Smith live, and while there will be a competitive recruitment here, the Orange and Maroon should feature prominently until the end.