See the tentative ADM figures through March 31st of 2018 with revisions made on June 1 highlighted in the .pdf file in teal.

The VHSL's Alignment Committee is scheduled to meet on June 19th to work on the proposed alignment plan for 2019-20 through 2022-23 before officially approved.

Since realignment went into effect in 2013-14, the VHSL has broken the schools down into six separate classifications - Class 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1.

The Virginia High School League has released new Average Daily Membership Enrollment Numbers for the classification cycle that will begin in 2019-20 through 2022-23.

* T.C. Williams, which won a Boys Basketball Group AAA State Championship in 2007-08, is listed as the largest enrollment school with 3777 students. As for the lowest enrollment of the 317 member schools, that is Highland with 57 students.

* John Champe is projected as the fifth largest enrollment school. Established in 2012, Champe began as a Class 4 school under the initial cycle, then was bumped to Class 5 where it currently resides. Under the new proposed alignment setup, they would move up to Class 6.

* Champe has company in moving up from Class 5 to Class 6. Also going up would be Thomas Edison, which qualified for the State Boys Basketball Tournament earlier this year and reached the semifinals in Class 5, as well as Potomac, which has won three state titles in boys basketball - most recently in 2014 and 2016.

* Class 6, Region A is currently a 12-team region, but will be cut down to seven schools as the likes of Bayside, Cox, First Colonial, Tallwood and Woodside are all projected to move down to Class 5. That would leave them with seven schools, all from the city of Virginia Beach with the exception of Oscar Smith and Western Branch.

* Tidewater programs aren't the only ones dropping from Class 6 to Class 5. Langley and Manchester also drop down to Class 5. But there are some schools moving up from Class 4 to Class 5, such as Deep Creek, Midlothian and Woodgrove.

* Of note, slipping down from Class 5 to Class 4 are Peninsula District members Hampton, Menchville and Warwick as well as Tuscarora, which lost to Highland Springs in the State Football Championship last December.

* A new school, Independence in Loudoun County, opens up for the 2019-20 school-year and will be in Class 3. Also, moving down from Class 4 to Class 3 are the likes of Charlottesville and Lafayette, which fell to Louisa in the State Football Semifinals last December.

* Central-Woodstock, George Mason, Goochland and Wilson Memorial are among the schools set to move up from Class 3 to Class 2.



