 Five-star guard Aziaha James commits to NC State Wolfpack women's basketball
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-30 17:38:41 -0500') }}

NC State women's basketball lands five-star guard Aziaha James

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

After landing a verbal commitment from five-star guard Jessica Timmons of North Mecklenburg High in Huntersville, N.C., the NC State women’s basketball team further solidified its future with another five-star backcourt performer: Aziaha James from Virginia Beach (Va.) Princess Anne.

ESPN ranks James the No. 21 prospect nationally in the 2021 class. Timmons is ranked No. 45. Prior to announcing for the Wolfpack, James has narrowed her list to also include Arizona, Florida, Mississippi State and Pittsburgh.

“Athletic left-handed combo-guard manufactures shots, splits defenders and attacks in mid-range game; changes pace in uptempo game, finishes plays to the rim in transition; a stock-riser in the class of 2021,” ESPN wrote.

As a junior, James was named the Daily Press All-Tidewater Girls Basketball Player of the Year. The 5-foot-10 James averaged 18.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.8 steals and 2.7 assists per game as a junior while dealing with the tragic loss of her brother, who was killed in an accidental shooting.

James is the second-highest ranked player signed by NC State head coach Wes Moore, using ESPN’s rankings. Jakia Brown-Turner, who made the All-Freshman Team this past season while helping NC State to an ACC title, was ranked No. 16.

Top 100 Recruits Landed By Wes Moore
ESPN rank Player Year

16

Jakia Brown-Turner

2019

21

Aziaha James

2021

34

Jada Boyd

2019

38

Aislinn Konig

2016

39

Elle Sutphin*

2020

45

Jessica Timmons

2021

55

Elissa Cunane

2018

59

D.D. Rogers

2015

67

Amber Richardson

2015

69

Kaila Ealey

2015

79

Genesis Bryant

2020

80

Kai Crutchfield

2018

88

Dontavia Waggoner

2020

94

Kiana Rudd

2016

99

Erika Cassell

2016

99

Camille Hobby

2019
* — Sutphin enrolled early at NC State and redshirted the 2019-20 season. Her ranking reflects her original classification.

——

{{ article.author_name }}