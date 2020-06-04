Evans had previously picked Tennessee on Nov. 10, 2019 before revealing his new choice on Twitter.

Rivals.com ranks Evans, 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, as the No. 56 corner in the country and the No. 19 prospect from the state of Virginia. He is the Wolfpack's eighth verbal commitment in the class and the second on defense, joining three-star corner Mario Love Jr. from Hough High in Cornelius, N.C.

The Wolfpacker will have more on Evans' commitment soon.