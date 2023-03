NC State’s consistent approach in recruiting Rivals250 member Asaad Brown is paying off.

The Wolfpack started recruiting Brown before the start of his sophomore year and he attended games in both 2021 and 2022 He started off at Portsmouth (Va.) Christian his freshman year, and quickly emerged. Brown then made the move to Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith High, and has now settled in at Fredericksburg (Va.) St. Michael, where he’s living on his own to get a feel for what college is like.