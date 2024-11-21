Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 21, 2024
Narrows Rolls Into the Region 1C Semis
Rodney Young  •  VirginiaPreps
Staff Writer
Twitter
@yjake
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In