VirginiaPreps - Mount Vernon Names New Boys Basketball Coach

Mount Vernon High School is excited to announce the hiring of its new head boys basketball coach, Dennis Murphy. Coach Murphy previously spent six years as the head coach at St. Vincent Pallotti High School where he amassed a record of 98-61 and his team was ranked #5 in the Washington Post during the 2018 season.

Prior to St. Vincent Pallotti HS, Coach Murphy was an assistant coach at Bishop O’Connell High School during the 2012-2013 season where they finished the season 30-7 winning the WCAC championship and ranked #1 in the Washington Post. Prior to O’Connell, Coach Murphy spent 13 years as the top assistant at St. John’s College High School in Washington DC.

Coach Murphy is a military veteran spending 22 years in the United States Marine Corps while being stationed at Parris Island, SC, Camp Pendleton, CA, Marine Barracks Signonella, Italy, Treasure Island, San Francisco, CA, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Okinawa Japan and Headquarters, US Marine Corps in Washington, DC. Coach Murphy has a bachelor’s degree from Catholic University in Washington, DC.



