Mills Godwin and Hanover had met five times previously but Friday night was the first night the two had met with both undefeated. Not just a battle of undefeated teams, one could have called this a 'Bird Battle', Hawks versus Eagles. This game was a tale of two halves with the Hawks flying high in the first half while the Eagles soared in the second half. It was a reversal of fortunes for the two teams, particularly on offense. Mills Godwin could not find the end zone in the first half, in the second half, particularly the fourth quarter the Hawks could not make the big play when they needed the most. In fact, the Hawks had opportunity after opportunity to put points on the board but came up short each time. In a game like this it always begs the question... did the team that came back win it or did the team that falls lose it? Can it be both? Following the game, one thing Coach Earl Kinney of Mills Godwin said was that they did not give up. When talking to his team he said that "to be one of those teams, you can never give up" and these Eagles never did.

1st Half - Hanover Hawks Build 14-0 Lead

Hanover would go into the half up 14-0 but they left points on the field and it would come back to haunt them in the second half. The Hawks stretched the field 65 yards on the opening drive culimating in none other than Peyton Seelmann scoring from 36 yards out. It took the Hawks less than 2 minutes to get on the board.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yIG1pbnV0ZXMgaW50byBnYW1lIGFuZCBIYXdrcyBhcmUgb24gYm9h cmQgd2l0aCAzNnlkIFREIGZyb20gUGV5dG9uIFNlZWxtYW5uLiAgSGFub3Zl ciA3LCBHb2R3aW4gMC4gIDEwOjEwIDFxLiAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WYVByZXBzUml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBWYVByZXBzUml2YWxzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0hhbm92ZXJIYXdrc0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBIYW5v dmVySGF3a3NGQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Q ZXl0b25TZWVsbWFubj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUGV5dG9uU2Vl bG1hbm48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9STWdURWtHQm1UIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUk1nVEVrR0JtVDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYW5u eSBMZXdpcyAoQENSRjREYW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQ1JGNERhbi9zdGF0dXMvMTcwMjgyMTcxOTk5MDMwNDk1Mz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTUsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Hawks defense rose to the occasion with the Eagles first possession of the game with Seelmann who scored the first TD of the night for the Hawks getting to Jackson Eakes for a loss of 2 yards and to QB Daniel Viener with the sack. Dillon Hunnicutt came up with the big stop to force the punt. That defense also held the Eagles to a 3 & out on second possession which Godwin was also hurt by a delay of game penalty that did not help matters. That Hawks defense also forced a turnover on downs when the Eagles were facing a 4th & 3. Hanover scored on two of their first three possessions of the first half. The Hawks second drive came up short of a first after an offsides call against Godwin extended the drive and the Hawks were able to convert a 4th & 1 without the aide of a penalty. The Hawks second touchdown of the night was setup by a Hawks punt block that Lane Zyglocke was able to recover. Five plays later the Hawks were in the end zone with Seelmann scoring a for a second time, this time on a pass from Nolan Crist.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGF0JiMzOTtzIFNlZWxtYW5uJiMzOTtzIDJuZCBURCBvZiB0aGUg bmlnaHQuICAxMHlkIFREIGNhdGNoIGZyb20gTm9sYW4gQ3Jpc3QuICBIYXdr cyBsZWFkIDE0LTAgNjo0MyAycS4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVmFQ cmVwc1JpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9I YW5vdmVySGF3a3NGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASGFub3Zlckhh d2tzRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGV5dG9u U2VlbG1hbm4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFBleXRvblNlZWxtYW5u PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05vbGFuQ3Jpc3R0 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBOb2xhbkNyaXN0dDwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HSGVzc1JWQT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AR0hlc3NSVkE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQ0JTNlNwb3J0c1NlYW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENC UzZTcG9ydHNTZWFuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vMlR2aDF5 cmNMVCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzJUdmgxeXJjTFQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgRGFubnkgTGV3aXMgKEBDUkY0RGFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NSRjREYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE3MDI4MjkwOTU2MTUxODkwMzE/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDE1LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=





The Hawks nearly had another score, it would have been Seelmann's third touchdown of the game but a holding call brought that back and things began to take a turn for the Hawks. The Hawks could not overcome the penalty and Roman Parham made the stop on 3rd & 20 to force the Hawks to a field goal try that was blocked! The Hawks could have gone into the half up 21-0 or even 17-0 but as it was, 14-0 Hanover at the half.

2nd Half - Eagles Outscore Hawks 24-7

Hanover surprised many with an onside kick to open the second half and the Eagles were able to recover at the 50. On the ensuing drive Zach Tyler of Hanover forced an Eagles fumble but they were able to recover the loose ball albeit unable to convert a first down. Hanover's defense was on point early in the second half blocking another Godwin punt and setting up the Hawks at the Godwin 10. One play later it was Tyler who forced the Godwin fumble previously scoring from 10 yards out. The Hawks appeared to be in control but looks can be deceiving. A short kick gave the Eagles good field position for which they were able to capitalize on running four plays and becoming the first team to score on the Hawks this season. 21-7 Hanover leads following the Roman Parham touchdown.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Sb21hbiBQYXJoYW0gYW5kIEdvZHdpbiAxc3QgdG8gc2NvcmUgb24g SGF3a3MgdGhpcyBzZWFzb24uICAgODozMCAzUSBHb2R3aW4gdHJhaWxzIDct MjEuICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZhUHJlcHNSaXZh bHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFZhUHJlcHNSaXZhbHM8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR29kd2luRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEdvZHdpbkZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dIZXNzUlZBP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBHSGVzc1JWQTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9DQlM2U3BvcnRzU2Vhbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ0JT NlNwb3J0c1NlYW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v TGFuZUN0dnNwb3J0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATGFuZUN0dnNw b3J0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EYW5pZWxW aWVuZXIxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEYW5pZWxWaWVuZXIxPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTUR5aXNidk4yVSI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL01EeWlzYnZOMlU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGFubnkgTGV3aXMg KEBDUkY0RGFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NSRjRE YW4vc3RhdHVzLzE3MDI4NDEwNzQ3OTA2NDU4ODQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDE2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Godwin's defense was the one rising to the occasion in this half. The Eagles forced Hanover to a 3 & out and gave the Hawks a dose of their own medicine blocking the punt. Neither Godwin nor Hanover had much going over the next possesions. The Eagles converted a first down behind a Daniel Viener quarterback keeper but over the next three plays they only netted one yard and Conner Shreffler of Hanover got to Viener for the sack and turnover on downs. Hanover fared no better as they were facing a 4th & 1 when they were called for a delay of game. Luckily for the Hawks, the defense was holding their own with Brandon Marlow forcing a Godwin fumble on 3rd & 8. This would be a crucial moment in the game. The Hawks had the ball at the Godwin 5! 1st & goal and could not find the end zone. First down pass fell incomplete. Second down pass was broken up by Hank Piersol. Christian Roney gets to Nolan Crist on 3rd & 5 with the tackle. Hanover stymied by Eagles defense settled for a field goal attempt and watched it go left of the goal post with :37 seconds to go in the quarter. For those keeping track, that's three times now the Hawks had a chance for points and came away with none. On the next Eagles drive Godwin made it count. On 3rd & 4 Viener hit Zach Boyd with a pass for a first down and bonus yards after a facemask call against Hanover. 1st & 10 at the 23, Viener hit Roman Parham with a 16-yard shot and just like that the Eagles were knocking on the door of the end zone and Viener found the end zone with a 7-yard pass to Boyd.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5aYWNoIEJveWQgb24gcmVjZWl2aW5nIGVuZCBvZiBWaWVybmVyIHBh c3MgZnJvbSA3eWRzIG91dC4gIDEwOjUwIHRvIGdvIEhhbm92ZXIgMjEsIEdv ZHdpbiAxNC4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmFQcmVw c1JpdmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFsczwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Hb2R3aW5Gb290YmFs bD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AR29kd2luRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGFuaWVsVmllbmVyMT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARGFuaWVsVmllbmVyMTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HSGVzc1JWQT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AR0hlc3NSVkE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vQ0JTNlNwb3J0c1NlYW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENCUzZT cG9ydHNTZWFuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xh bmVDdHZzcG9ydHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QExhbmVDdHZzcG9y dHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9iNXB6S3JETDNzIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vYjVwektyREwzczwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYW5ueSBM ZXdpcyAoQENSRjREYW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q1JGNERhbi9zdGF0dXMvMTcwMjg0NzM0NjY0MjQ5NzcwNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTYsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

The Hawks night was unraveling. The Hawks were called for holding and never recovered. Meanwhile Godwin could do no wrong on offense. Viener hit Tucker Washburn with a 30-yard pass and two plays later Hanover was called for pass interference. With the ball at the Hanover 8 it took just two plays for Viener to score his first TD of the night via the ground game. We had ourselves a tie.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaXRoIDc7MDIgdG8gZ28gR29kd2luIHRpZXMgaXQgdXAgYmVoaW5k IFFCIGtlZXBlci4gIDIxIGFsbC4uLiBTdGF5IHR1bmVkLiAgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9WYVByZXBzUml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBWYVByZXBzUml2YWxzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dvZHdpbkZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBHb2R3aW5Gb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9EYW5pZWxWaWVuZXIxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBE YW5pZWxWaWVuZXIxPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0dIZXNzUlZBP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBHSGVzc1JWQTwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DQlM2U3BvcnRzU2Vhbj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ0JTNlNwb3J0c1NlYW48L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTGFuZUN0dnNwb3J0cz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATGFuZUN0dnNwb3J0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvLzNZMlRCUlNBZUEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8zWTJUQlJT QWVBPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhbm55IExld2lzIChAQ1JGNERhbikgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DUkY0RGFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNzAy ODQ5NzI5NDgxMDY0NTI2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJl ciAxNiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

The Hawks came into the fourth quarter up 21-7 and were now tied and needing a score that would not come. The Hawks were backed up at their own 24 and behind Peyton Seelmann were able to convert the first down or so it would seem... a holding call brought that play back and the Hawks were unable to recover. Isaiah Brown & Christian Roney got to Nolan Crist on a carry of 7 yards. Myles Berry wrapped up Gabriel Jenkins and when Crist connected with Jose Guadalupe, Jr. the play was called back for holding. A pass to Malachi Madden saw the Hawks pickup only two yards before Tristan Ginn got to him. The Hawks would be called for a delay of game on their punt but they were able to get off a 44-yard punt pinning the Eagles back at their own 26. A holding call made things a bit more challenging for the Eagles, now backed up to their 16. The Hawks defense appeared to be on the cusp of forcing an Eagles punt on 3rd & 18 when Viener found Tucker Washburn for a 28-yard pass. The Eagles converted another first down and the Eagles were at the Hawks 43... Ian Nicholson broke up Viener's pass but Viener's second pass was another conversion for the Eagles with Parham picking up 16 yards and another 10 yards on Viener's next pass. Brandon Marlow wrapped up Parham for a loss of 2 on the next play and it was 2nd & 10 at the 12 for the Eagles. The Eagles could not find the end zone but with 9.6 seconds to go the Eagles were not taking any chances and lined up for a field goal. Dominic Williams first field goal attempt of the night would be flawless and with six seconds to go, the Eagles had their first lead of the game at the most important time of the game.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaXRoIDYgc2Vjb25kcyB0byBnbyBHb2R3aW4gYm9vdHMgdGhlIGZp ZWxkIGdvYWwgdG8gdGFrZSAxc3QgbGVhZCBvZiBuaWdodCEgIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVmFQcmVwc1JpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Hb2R3aW5Gb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AR29kd2luRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vR0hlc3NSVkE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEdIZXNz UlZBPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NCUzZTcG9y dHNTZWFuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDQlM2U3BvcnRzU2Vhbjwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MYW5lQ3R2c3BvcnRz P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBMYW5lQ3R2c3BvcnRzPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vM3NIUzdPR25kSyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t LzNzSFM3T0duZEs8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGFubnkgTGV3aXMgKEBDUkY0 RGFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NSRjREYW4vc3Rh dHVzLzE3MDI4NTM4MTc4OTE1MDQxMzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ U2VwdGVtYmVyIDE2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Hanover in traditional desperation form for any team tried a little trickery but it was not executive very well and the Eagles made the stop as the visitor stands and sidelines cheered as the Eagles secured the victory.

Coach Earl Kinney addressing his team after the Godwin Eagles improve to 4-0.

Mills Godwin 24, Hanover 21 - Scoring Summary Time Play Score (1Q) 10:10 36-yard run from Peyton Seelmann. Scott Hamp PAT 7-0 Hanover (2Q) 6:43 10-yard pass from Nolan Crist to Peyton Seelmann. Scott Hamp PAT. 14-0 Hanover (3Q) 10:!4 10-yard pass from Nolan Crist to Zach Tyler. Scott Hamp PAT. 21-0 Hanover (3Q) 8:30 14-yard pass from Daniel Viener to Roman Parham. Dominic Williams PAT. 7-21 Mills Godwin (4Q) 10:50 7-yard pass from Daniel Viener to Zach Boyd. Dominic Williams PAT. 14-21 Mills Godwin (4Q) 7:02 8-yard run from Daniel Viener. Dominic Williams PAT. 21-21 Mills Godwin (4Q) :06 27-yard field goal from Dominic Williams. 24-21 Mills Godwin

Players of the Game

Roman Parham with 6 carries and 20 yards rushing but more importantly 43 yards on 5 catches with the first touchdown of the game for the Eagles. QB Daniel Viener with 2 TD passes completing 24 of 35 passes for 265 yards and 0.0 interceptions against a tough Hawks defense. Also added a touchdown on the ground. WR Zach Boyd with 7 catches for 85 yards including a touchdown. WR Tucker Washburn with 4 catches for 76 yards including a touchdown. A couple of those catches extended Eagle drives. Kicker Dominic Williams with not just 3 PAT's but the game winning 27-yard field goal.



