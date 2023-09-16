Mills Godwin 4-0 After Comeback Win Over Hawks!
Mills Godwin and Hanover had met five times previously but Friday night was the first night the two had met with both undefeated. Not just a battle of undefeated teams, one could have called this a 'Bird Battle', Hawks versus Eagles.
This game was a tale of two halves with the Hawks flying high in the first half while the Eagles soared in the second half. It was a reversal of fortunes for the two teams, particularly on offense.
Mills Godwin could not find the end zone in the first half, in the second half, particularly the fourth quarter the Hawks could not make the big play when they needed the most. In fact, the Hawks had opportunity after opportunity to put points on the board but came up short each time.
In a game like this it always begs the question... did the team that came back win it or did the team that falls lose it? Can it be both?
Following the game, one thing Coach Earl Kinney of Mills Godwin said was that they did not give up. When talking to his team he said that "to be one of those teams, you can never give up" and these Eagles never did.
1st Half - Hanover Hawks Build 14-0 Lead
Hanover would go into the half up 14-0 but they left points on the field and it would come back to haunt them in the second half.
The Hawks stretched the field 65 yards on the opening drive culimating in none other than Peyton Seelmann scoring from 36 yards out. It took the Hawks less than 2 minutes to get on the board.
The Hawks defense rose to the occasion with the Eagles first possession of the game with Seelmann who scored the first TD of the night for the Hawks getting to Jackson Eakes for a loss of 2 yards and to QB Daniel Viener with the sack. Dillon Hunnicutt came up with the big stop to force the punt.
That defense also held the Eagles to a 3 & out on second possession which Godwin was also hurt by a delay of game penalty that did not help matters. That Hawks defense also forced a turnover on downs when the Eagles were facing a 4th & 3.
Hanover scored on two of their first three possessions of the first half. The Hawks second drive came up short of a first after an offsides call against Godwin extended the drive and the Hawks were able to convert a 4th & 1 without the aide of a penalty.
The Hawks second touchdown of the night was setup by a Hawks punt block that Lane Zyglocke was able to recover. Five plays later the Hawks were in the end zone with Seelmann scoring a for a second time, this time on a pass from Nolan Crist.
The Hawks nearly had another score, it would have been Seelmann's third touchdown of the game but a holding call brought that back and things began to take a turn for the Hawks. The Hawks could not overcome the penalty and Roman Parham made the stop on 3rd & 20 to force the Hawks to a field goal try that was blocked!
The Hawks could have gone into the half up 21-0 or even 17-0 but as it was, 14-0 Hanover at the half.
2nd Half - Eagles Outscore Hawks 24-7
Hanover surprised many with an onside kick to open the second half and the Eagles were able to recover at the 50.
On the ensuing drive Zach Tyler of Hanover forced an Eagles fumble but they were able to recover the loose ball albeit unable to convert a first down.
Hanover's defense was on point early in the second half blocking another Godwin punt and setting up the Hawks at the Godwin 10. One play later it was Tyler who forced the Godwin fumble previously scoring from 10 yards out. The Hawks appeared to be in control but looks can be deceiving.
A short kick gave the Eagles good field position for which they were able to capitalize on running four plays and becoming the first team to score on the Hawks this season. 21-7 Hanover leads following the Roman Parham touchdown.
Godwin's defense was the one rising to the occasion in this half. The Eagles forced Hanover to a 3 & out and gave the Hawks a dose of their own medicine blocking the punt.
Neither Godwin nor Hanover had much going over the next possesions.
The Eagles converted a first down behind a Daniel Viener quarterback keeper but over the next three plays they only netted one yard and Conner Shreffler of Hanover got to Viener for the sack and turnover on downs.
Hanover fared no better as they were facing a 4th & 1 when they were called for a delay of game. Luckily for the Hawks, the defense was holding their own with Brandon Marlow forcing a Godwin fumble on 3rd & 8.
This would be a crucial moment in the game. The Hawks had the ball at the Godwin 5! 1st & goal and could not find the end zone.
First down pass fell incomplete.
Second down pass was broken up by Hank Piersol.
Christian Roney gets to Nolan Crist on 3rd & 5 with the tackle.
Hanover stymied by Eagles defense settled for a field goal attempt and watched it go left of the goal post with :37 seconds to go in the quarter. For those keeping track, that's three times now the Hawks had a chance for points and came away with none.
On the next Eagles drive Godwin made it count. On 3rd & 4 Viener hit Zach Boyd with a pass for a first down and bonus yards after a facemask call against Hanover. 1st & 10 at the 23, Viener hit Roman Parham with a 16-yard shot and just like that the Eagles were knocking on the door of the end zone and Viener found the end zone with a 7-yard pass to Boyd.
The Hawks night was unraveling. The Hawks were called for holding and never recovered.
Meanwhile Godwin could do no wrong on offense. Viener hit Tucker Washburn with a 30-yard pass and two plays later Hanover was called for pass interference. With the ball at the Hanover 8 it took just two plays for Viener to score his first TD of the night via the ground game. We had ourselves a tie.
The Hawks came into the fourth quarter up 21-7 and were now tied and needing a score that would not come. The Hawks were backed up at their own 24 and behind Peyton Seelmann were able to convert the first down or so it would seem... a holding call brought that play back and the Hawks were unable to recover. Isaiah Brown & Christian Roney got to Nolan Crist on a carry of 7 yards. Myles Berry wrapped up Gabriel Jenkins and when Crist connected with Jose Guadalupe, Jr. the play was called back for holding.
A pass to Malachi Madden saw the Hawks pickup only two yards before Tristan Ginn got to him. The Hawks would be called for a delay of game on their punt but they were able to get off a 44-yard punt pinning the Eagles back at their own 26.
A holding call made things a bit more challenging for the Eagles, now backed up to their 16. The Hawks defense appeared to be on the cusp of forcing an Eagles punt on 3rd & 18 when Viener found Tucker Washburn for a 28-yard pass. The Eagles converted another first down and the Eagles were at the Hawks 43... Ian Nicholson broke up Viener's pass but Viener's second pass was another conversion for the Eagles with Parham picking up 16 yards and another 10 yards on Viener's next pass.
Brandon Marlow wrapped up Parham for a loss of 2 on the next play and it was 2nd & 10 at the 12 for the Eagles.
The Eagles could not find the end zone but with 9.6 seconds to go the Eagles were not taking any chances and lined up for a field goal. Dominic Williams first field goal attempt of the night would be flawless and with six seconds to go, the Eagles had their first lead of the game at the most important time of the game.
Hanover in traditional desperation form for any team tried a little trickery but it was not executive very well and the Eagles made the stop as the visitor stands and sidelines cheered as the Eagles secured the victory.
|Time
|Play
|Score
|
(1Q) 10:10
|
36-yard run from Peyton Seelmann. Scott Hamp PAT
|
7-0 Hanover
|
(2Q) 6:43
|
10-yard pass from Nolan Crist to Peyton Seelmann. Scott Hamp PAT.
|
14-0 Hanover
|
(3Q) 10:!4
|
10-yard pass from Nolan Crist to Zach Tyler. Scott Hamp PAT.
|
21-0 Hanover
|
(3Q) 8:30
|
14-yard pass from Daniel Viener to Roman Parham. Dominic Williams PAT.
|
7-21 Mills Godwin
|
(4Q) 10:50
|
7-yard pass from Daniel Viener to Zach Boyd. Dominic Williams PAT.
|
14-21 Mills Godwin
|
(4Q) 7:02
|
8-yard run from Daniel Viener. Dominic Williams PAT.
|
21-21 Mills Godwin
|
(4Q) :06
|
27-yard field goal from Dominic Williams.
|
24-21 Mills Godwin
Players of the Game
Roman Parham with 6 carries and 20 yards rushing but more importantly 43 yards on 5 catches with the first touchdown of the game for the Eagles.
QB Daniel Viener with 2 TD passes completing 24 of 35 passes for 265 yards and 0.0 interceptions against a tough Hawks defense. Also added a touchdown on the ground.
WR Zach Boyd with 7 catches for 85 yards including a touchdown.
WR Tucker Washburn with 4 catches for 76 yards including a touchdown. A couple of those catches extended Eagle drives.
Kicker Dominic Williams with not just 3 PAT's but the game winning 27-yard field goal.
Coach Speak
Nuggets of Knowledge
Mills Godwin is 4-0 for the first time since the 2000 season when they went 10-0.
This win for the Eagles evens up the series at 3 each.
This was the third meeting decided by 3 or fewer points.
Mills Godwin now has a 2-1 record at Hanover.