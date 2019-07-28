Burke (Va.) Lake Braddock tight end Matt Hibner announced his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines on June 9 and returned to Ann Arbor on June 21 for an official visit.

Hibner made his way to Michigan once again on Saturday, visiting Jim Harbaugh's program for its monstrous BBQ recruiting event. Simply put, Hibner's visit was another success.

"It was great," Hibner told TheWolverine.com. "We had a fun time."

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!