Michigan is surging in the state of Virginia and have made multiple players priorities since landing Alexandria (Va.) Episcopal defensive end Luiji Vilain a couple of years ago. Those players include 2020 cornerback Elijah Gaines and his teammate, 2021 safety Bryce Steele, both products of the same program as Vilain.

Steele, a 6-1, 195 pound prospect has seen offers come in from Duke, Michigan, Nebraska, UNC, Penn State, Notre Dame and more as just a sophomore. Michigan is making the North Carolina native a priority, and he’s paid back their efforts in the form of two visits to campus already. Now, those efforts continue on the road as coaches can currently visits players and have face to face conversations.





