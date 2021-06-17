Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Dug McDaniel Commits To Juwan Howard, U-M

Michigan has landed its point guard in the 2022 class. Four-star Dug McDaniel capped off a two-day visit with a pledge to Juwan Howard and the Wolverines, becoming the first commitment of the rising seniors. “I feel like I am a very versatile point guard," McDaniel said last month. "I am a pass-first point guard, but I am able to score at will. I really like getting my teammates involved and I really take pride in my defense. So really, like, making sure everyone is getting involved and no one is being left out.”



Dug McDaniel committed to Michigan Thursday (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

