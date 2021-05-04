George Pettaway is ready for a busy summer.

The Rivals250 running back from Suffolk (Va.) Nansemond Academy has June official visits scheduled with Michigan and Penn State and is in the process of mapping out more trips in the near future.

“I have a Michigan official visit locked in for June 18,” Pettway said. “I also have Penn State locked in. I have some other schools in mind, but I haven’t locked in any yet.”