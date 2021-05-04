The Rivals250 running back from Suffolk (Va.) Nansemond Academy has June official visits scheduled with Michigan and Penn State and is in the process of mapping out more trips in the near future.
“I have a Michigan official visit locked in for June 18,” Pettway said. “I also have Penn State locked in. I have some other schools in mind, but I haven’t locked in any yet.”
Former Michigan running backs coach Jay Harbaugh was on Pettaway early, extending a scholarship in July of last year. Since then, Harbaugh has moved over to tight ends, and ex-Wolverine Mike Hart has taken over the running back position.
Hart re-offered Pettaway shortly after arriving on campus, and the two have honed in on building a personal relationship.
