Hopewell (Va.) class of 2021 athlete TreVeyon Henderson was one of many big time visitors for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder, who earned an offer from U-M on March 20, was blown away by his time in Ann Arbor.

"Man, it was great," Henderson said. "It was live up there. Everything just went well. They set the bar high, for real."

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!