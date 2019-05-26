With a 5A semifinal matchup against Princess Anne on the line, both Gloucester and Menchville came into Saturday’s game looking to out-duel the other in the No. 6 vs. No. 3 quarterfinal.

Menchville sent Ahmaad Goldson (5-1) to the mound, while Gloucester sent Kirkland Owens to the bump in the quarterfinal matchup. Goldson went into the fifth inning, coming out with a 4-2 lead to hand it over to Austin Maxey before Phil Forbes V - their star junior second baseman committed to James Madison University - took the mound for the last out of the Monarchs' 4-3 win.

“We have a solid group of guys,” Goldson said. “Coming back from last year, we are all experienced here and we are one big unit. We go as whoever is starting goes, we have a great defense behind us, and we should be alright.”

Goldson, a two-sport standout who also played basketball for the Monarchs in the winter, was able to navigate a dangerous Gloucester lineup and keep his team from falling behind.

“I had starts like this last year, a lot of starts in big games and didn't have my best stuff, but my guys helped me out at the plate and on defense,” Goldson said of his gritty start.

For Menchville, it was an all-around performance on offense, with Anthony Hall, Dawson Guzik, and Brandon Rodgers contributing. Rodgers drove in the eventual game-winning run in the bottom of the fourth inning.

“It feels good to come out here as a team and win this ball game," Rodgers commented. “I’m going to go back to the field, take some cuts, hydrate, and get my mind right for Monday.”

Brendin Bard was the main contributor for the Gloucester Dukes, driving in two runs on a single in the second, and a single in the fifth.

“The hardest thing is when we are struggling to hit the ball,” explained Menchville Head Baseball Coach Phil Forbes III, who is in his 29th season at the helm.

“We didn’t need to, but we were trying to kill the ball, and that wasn’t the point. The point was we had made errors on defense that we usually don’t and haven’t made all year, but we covered and that’s a sign of a good team and of young men growing up.”

For Menchville coach Phil Forbes III, bringing in his grandson was a move to test the junior infielder.

“I walked out to him (Forbes V) and I told him, “It’s time for you and I’m going to tell you what Forbes’ are made of; deliver a knockout punch and bring it home.” P3 recalled of his conversation with P5.

Forbes and his 18-3 Menchville Monarchs will face Princess Anne with a trip to the State Tournament on the line Monday at War Memorial Stadium. Many anticipated a third meeting between the Monarchs and Peninsula District rival Hampton, which handed Menchville two of its three losses this season. Instead, the seventh-seeded Cavaliers pulled the upset earlier in the day, 7-3, to move to 15-6 overall.