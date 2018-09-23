Jonathan Melvin ran for 189 yards and two long touchdowns to help Kecoughtan defeat Menchville 35-20 at Todd Stadium. Melvin is listed as a linebacker on his Rivals.Com profile but you would never know he was a backup at quarterback.

Melvin sprinted 70-yards down the sideline the 2nd time he touched the ball and added a 52-yard touchdown run in the 2nd quarter which gave Kecoughtan a 14-12 lead after a 2-point conversion from Lee Beamon.

The Warriors extended the lead to 21-12 before halftime after a 54-yard gallop by sophomore Adam Hatcher.

Kecoughtan added two more scores in the 3rd quarter that extended the lead to 35-12. Beamon went straight up the gut for a 37-yard touchdown run and Melvin completed an 8-yard pass to sophomore DJ Cone for his second touchdown pass. Melvin, who is filling in for starting quarterback Razohn Jackson, finished the afternoon completing 8 of 10 passes for 51 yards and two scores.

Menchville led 12-6 in the 2nd quarter with a 4-play and 5-play drive in the 1st quarter. After Kecoughtan fumbled the 1st play from scrimmage, the Monarchs drove 17 yards in five plays with Javoni Hales scoring on a 5-yard run. later in the 1st quarter, quarterback Kajika Sarvis completed a 40-yard pass and Hales completed the final 31-yards with a 2-yard touchdown run to lead 12-6.