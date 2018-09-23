Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-23 09:04:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Melvin Runs Wild

Will Garlick • VirginiaPreps.com
@WillGarlick
Writer VirginiaPreps.com
Will Garlick has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2006. Will served 20 years in the US Air Force and received his Masters degree from Florida Institute of Technology.

Jonathan Melvin ran for 189 yards and two long touchdowns to help Kecoughtan defeat Menchville 35-20 at Todd Stadium. Melvin is listed as a linebacker on his Rivals.Com profile but you would never know he was a backup at quarterback.

Melvin sprinted 70-yards down the sideline the 2nd time he touched the ball and added a 52-yard touchdown run in the 2nd quarter which gave Kecoughtan a 14-12 lead after a 2-point conversion from Lee Beamon.

The Warriors extended the lead to 21-12 before halftime after a 54-yard gallop by sophomore Adam Hatcher.

Kecoughtan added two more scores in the 3rd quarter that extended the lead to 35-12. Beamon went straight up the gut for a 37-yard touchdown run and Melvin completed an 8-yard pass to sophomore DJ Cone for his second touchdown pass. Melvin, who is filling in for starting quarterback Razohn Jackson, finished the afternoon completing 8 of 10 passes for 51 yards and two scores.

Menchville led 12-6 in the 2nd quarter with a 4-play and 5-play drive in the 1st quarter. After Kecoughtan fumbled the 1st play from scrimmage, the Monarchs drove 17 yards in five plays with Javoni Hales scoring on a 5-yard run. later in the 1st quarter, quarterback Kajika Sarvis completed a 40-yard pass and Hales completed the final 31-yards with a 2-yard touchdown run to lead 12-6.

Photos from the Game

