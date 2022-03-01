Maury Wins Region 5B Crown at Scope (VIDEO)
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The last time the Maury Commodores won a regional title at the Norfolk Scope was over Green Run back in 2019. That was in the Region 5A Final. After not playing in 2020-21 due to Norfolk Public Sch...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news