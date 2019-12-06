Ali vs Foreman, Frazier vs Ali, and now Salem vs Maury. Those are examples of heavyweight bouts with titles on the line, and in the most recent, the Region 5A title and accompanying berth in the Class 5 State Semifinals on the line.

With their suffocating defense that had shut out eight opponents on the year, Salem came in at 12-0 overall. Maury, with an explosive offense hovering around 50 points a contest, also came in at 10. Yet, only one of these two title contenders would advance on a cold night at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex. It all started with a 2-yard C.J. Beasley touchdown run for Maury, who jumped out to a 14-0 lead before the first quarter ended.

The Maury defense was up for the challenge of facing undefeated Salem (Ray Williams, Infinity Photography by Ray)

Salem attempted to pull the Commodores back, but Maury strengthened their lead to 21-7 before the half. Maury continued to roll in the second half, on their way to a 35-14 win over the Sun Devils to advance to the State Semis, where they will face a very strong Varina team. "It feels great. Our defense played well," Maury coach Dyrri McCain said. "We had a little bit of struggle offensively, but they (Salem) have a great defense. Our kids came to fight and they deserve everything they are getting now. I'm proud of them."

Maury had many stars, but one was Da'Jon "Dae-Dae" Evans, who caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Keandre Lambert (yes, you read that right) along with rushing for 46 yards and having a scoop and score on a fumble for the third consecutive week. "He is a ballplayer," McCain said of Evans. "Most people don't know about hi,m but you have a guy like Darian (Varner) and Dae-Dae Evans, they are two of our better defensive players. I think he gets overshadowed. Dae-Dae Evans is a ballplayer."



Da’Jon “Dae-Dae” Evans (@DaJon_Evans) ran a fumbe back 25yds for a score as Maury won the 5A Regional title tonight over Salem.



This was Evans’ third week in a row with a scoop and score TD.@MauryCommodores pic.twitter.com/iPwVgoMmYT — Reese Becker🖊🎅 (@ReeseBecker) November 30, 2019

While Evans might be "overlooked", one player who certainly isn't is Maury's Keandre Lambert, a Penn State pledge. Lambert proved the theory right that big players play big in big games, catching four passes for 81 yards and a score, completing two passes, for 39 yards and a score and also rushing for 39 yards and yet another score.

"I just tried to do the best for my team," Lambert exclaimed. "They put me in a position to do it, and they deserve it," Lambert exclaimed. After all, his uncles Kam Chancellor and Keenan Lambert have played quarterback, so it runs in the family. "I do it (play quarterback) in practice, so I was up for the challenge in the game," he added. "Coach believed in me." Another player of note was Maury's star running back CJ Beasley. Beasley went for 196 yards and a score. Of Beasley's 196 yards, 65 came on one play in the second half on the way to a Commodores win.



Maury RB CJ Beasley (@CJBeasley7x) ran for 190 and a score tonight as Maury topped Salem 35-14 to win the 5A Regional title.



Hear from him.@MauryCommodores pic.twitter.com/UtQRsseDa0 — Reese Becker🖊🎅 (@ReeseBecker) November 30, 2019

Inside the Numbers:

Maury Notables: QB Eric Gibson: 6-9, 130 yards, TD, Int RB CJ Beasley: 196 yards, TD. WR Keandre Lambert: 4 rec, 81 yards, TD, 2-2 passing, 39 yards, TD, 39 yards rushing, TD. WR Da'Jon Evans: 1 rec, 15 yards, TD, FR TD, 46 yards rushing. WR Khamran Laborn: 2 rec, 33 yards, 21 yards rushing.



Salem Notables: QB Saquan Miles: 11-20, 187 yards, 2 TD. RB Kaelon Black: 85 yards, 2 rec, 48 yards, TD (Left game in 4thQ) WR Amorie Morrison: 2 rec, 33 yards, TD.



Captains KeAndre Lambert, C.J. Beasley, Paul Hutson III and Darian Varner take the field for the coin toss (Ray Williams, Infinity Photography by Ray)

Scoring Summary (Maury 35-Salem 14) Column 1 Column 2 Column 3 10:08 1Q Maury- CJ Beasley 2-yard TD Run (XP Good) Maury 7-0 2:50 1Q Maury- Eric Gibson 40-yard TD Pass to Keandre Lambert (XP Good) Maury 14-0 9:11 2Q Salem- Saquan Miles 18-yard TD Pass to Kaelon Black (XP Good) Maury 14-7 :23 2Q Maury- Keandre Lambert 15-yard TD Pass to Dae-Dae Evans (XP Good) Maury 21-7 11:13 4Q Salem- Saquan Miles 18-yard TD Pass to Amorie Morrison (XP Good) Maury 21-14 4:13 4Q Maury- Keandre Lambert 37-yard TD Run (XP Good) Maury 28-14 2:53 4Q Maury- Dae-Dae Evans 25-yard Fumble Recovery TD (XP Good) Maury 35-14

Dashaun Peele and the Commodores have won every game that they've played this season by double-figures (Ray Williams, Infinity Photography by Ray)

With the game close at the start of the fourth quarter, Salem was without star running back Kaelon Black, which hampered their chances of making up the two-touchdown deficit. Salem QB Saquan Miles tried to will his team to the win, but the Lambert touchdown on a 37-yard with just 4:13 to play proved to be a back-breaker. From there, the Dae-Dae Evans fumble return score twisted the dagger as Maury improved to 12-0.



Watch Game Highlights:

*** In the video player, above you can watch Game Highlights courtesy of VirginiaPreps.com videographer Tyler Baines. ***



A 757 vs. 804 Clash:

Maury will try to reverse the struggles for Tidewater against Richmond teams in the State Semifinals at the Class 5 level (Ray Williams, Infinity Photography by Ray)