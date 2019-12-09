Powhatan Field was the site of the hotly anticipated clash between 13-0 Maury and 11-2 Varina as the two teams met with a spot in the Class Five title game on the line on a cold, albeit dry day in Norfolk.



It was a slow start for both teams as halftime came and saw Maury lead 10-0, the Commodores least first-half points this season and marked the first time Varina had been shutout this season. The slow start soon gave way to an amazing clash of two teams hungry for a title with both teams exchanging scores throughout the fourth quarter. For Varina, the hero was QB Bobby Dunn who ran in a 2-yard QB keeper to put Varina on the board before Isiah Paige ran in a 5-yard score with 5:38 left to bring the Blue Devils within three points, down 17-14

The score would stay 17-14 as Dunn threw a pick to Maury's Demetrius Johnson in the early stages of a Blue Devil drive with 2:31 left in the game and a 17-14 Maury lead. Players celebrated as the clock wound down to :00 at Powhatan and the Maury fans erupted while coach Dyrri McCain and his players met at midfield for the post-game handshake after the narrowest margin of victory for the Commodores all season.

"A close game is what happens when you have two good teams playing each other," McCain said. "I don't know if anybody expects us to play the prettiest game all the time, they (Varina) are a good team, they have good coaches and good players."

"I'm proud of how our kids fought, being in situations again, we have been in a lot of situations, this group of guys, we have been in games when they are tight, we've won a close one, lost a close one, got blown out, lost opportunities. All that stuff that we've been through came through today and these guys understand we just need to fight until the end," McCain exclaimed.

Maury do-it-all wideout Keandre Lambert did it all once again for the 'Dores as he caught seven balls, completed three of his four passes and ran in what would be the go-ahead score in his final home game before heading to Penn State.

Maury (@MauryCommodores) swiss army knife Keandre Lambert (@Klamb2_) will play one more game before he is off to @PennStateFball and it will be for a state title. Hear from him pic.twitter.com/c8kNltWiic — Reese Becker🖊🎅 (@ReeseBecker) December 7, 2019

Maury Notables: QB Eric Gibson: 16-26, 187yds. RB CJ Beasley: 40yds, TD. WR Keandre Lambert: 7 rec, 61yds, 3-4 passing, 18 pass. yds, 23yds rush, rush TD. WR Ty Granger: 3 rec, 43yds WR Khamran Laborn: 4 rec, 36yds

Varina Notables: QB Bobby Dunn: 8-13, 77yds, int, 5yds rush, rush TD. RB Isiah Paige: 45yds, TD, 4 rec, 9yds. RB James Reid: 45yds WR Barry Hill: 2 rec, 64yds RB Bryson Ross: 51yds

Scoring Summary (Maury 17-Varina 14) Time Scoring Play Score 6:05 1Q Maury- Luca Weber's 22-yard FG Maury 3-0 3:47 2Q Maury- CJ Beasley 11-yard TD Run (XP Good) Maury 10-0 11:57 4Q Varina- Bobby Dunn 2-yard TD Run (XP Good) Maury 10-7 6:41 4Q Maury- Keandre Lambert 4-yard TD Run (XP Good) Maury 17-7 5:38 4Q Varina- Isiah Paige 5-yard TD Run (XP Good) Maury 17-14