Cross-town rivals met in Norfolk on Friday as the 1-3 Norview Pilots traveled to Powhatan Field to take on the 3-0 Maury Commodores under the direction of Head Coach Dyrri McCain, a former assistant with the Pilots. Maury rolled to a 21-12 lead at the half and pulled away from there, finishing the win over the Pilots with a final of 47-12 as the Commodores dismantled their cross-town foe.

Maury WR/DB Dashaun Peele, a Navy commit who played for the Pilots prior to his junior year, picked off three passes. Two of those interceptions came against Norview backup QB Taquan Trotman, who came in for starter Marqeese Dietz when he left due to an injury. “We started off a little bit slow in the first half,” Peele said. “We knew once the third quarter came we had to pick everything up. I caught two picks in the first half and those led to touchdowns and then in the second half I caught another one and we scored and went up 47-12.” On a team full of standouts - including Virginia Tech commit C.J. Beasley, Towson commit Ty Granger and four-star wide receiver KeAndre Lambert - the performance from Peele was one of the Commodores and their coaches knew he was capable of having. “It (three picks) isn’t surprising,” McCain said. “I know the kid is a player and when people were recruiting Peele over this past off-season, I was telling guys the kid (Peele) is just a two-way player. Hee can play DB and wide receiver.”



Eric Gibson threw five touchdown passes and the Commodores moved to 4-0 overall (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Quarterback Eric Gibson spread the ball around, going 9-18 for 141 yards and five touchdowns while also running for another score. Gibson’s nine passes were caught by six players with Peele and Keandre Lambert each catching three balls. “We just wanted to come out and show what we are about, come out and play without talking,” Gibson remarked. “The scoreboard really says it all. We messed up in the first half. I had a couple of bad plays and then an interception, but I needed it to keep me going and that’s what really drove us today.” While Gibson is now up to an area-best 14 touchdown passes, there's still ample room for growth in the Head Coach's eyes. “EJ’s been good, but he has a lot of work to do if we want to take this thing and go far. He is going to have to pick up and do a lot of things better. I wouldn’t say it was his greatest game, but it was solid for EJ today," McCain remarked.

McCain received a great effort from his defense, minus standout defensive lineman and Temple commit Darian Varner (sitting out from his ejection the week before against Churchland). The Commodores held Norview to 136 yards of passing offense between two QB's and only allowed 40 yards on the ground. Maury did commit a few personal fouls, which gave Norview additional chances to score even though the final score wouldn't indicate that they were at all threatened. “We know we have to clean that stuff (fouls) up,” McCain commented. “I know my guys are disciplined. I know they are; it’s just little things to get back to what we know and how we know how to play football.”



The Maury defense is giving up just 6.5 points per game through four contests this year (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)

Maury, now at 4-0, is in the driver's seat in the race for the district crown and possibly the top seed for the playoffs out of Region 5A. Yet, McCain isn't looking that far down the road, knowing the danger of getting caught up in the hoopla. “I think when you say 'front-runners”, it's a social media or a media thing, but we’re not going to worry about front-runners," he noted. "We have Hermitage next and we are going to take care of business there and go from there as best as possible,” McCain said.



Inside the Numbers:

Maury Stats: QB Eric Gibson: 9-18, 141yds, 5 TDs, 22yds rushing, TD RB CJ Beasley: 79yds, TD WR Dashaun Peele: 3 rec, 62yds, TD, 3 int WR Kham Laborn: 2 rec, 18yds, TD, 13yds rush WR Keandre Lambert: 3 rec, 42yds, 2 TD



Norview stats: QB Marqeese Dietz: 10-12, 122yds, TD, 74yds rush, TD (left in 3rd quarter) QB Taquan Trotman: 3-10, 14yds, 2 int WR Daylen Everette: 1 rec, 15yds, 20yds rush, int WR Cam Wynder-Hill: 2 rec, 83yds, TD, 27yds rush WR Dion Davis: 2 rec, 14yds



Scoring Summary: Maury 47, Norview 12 Time Play Score 9:04 1Q Maury - Eric Gibson 2-yard TD Run (XP Good Maury 7-0 0:42 1Q Norview - Dietz 2-yard TD Run (XP No Good) Maury 7-6 5:03 2Q Maury - Gibson 14-yard TD Pass to Lambert (XP Good) Maury 14-6 8:43 3Q Norview - Dietz 61-yard TD Pass to Cam Wynder-Hill (2pt No Good) Maury 14-12 5:04 3Q Maury - CJ Beasley 7-yard TD Run (XP Good) Maury 21-12 9:29 4Q Maury - Gibson to Lambert 16-yard TD Pass (XP Good) Maury 28-12 7:57 4Q Maury - Gibson to Khamran Laborn 9-yard TD Pass (XP Good) Maury 35-12 4:51 4Q Maury - Gibson to Peele 30-yard TD Pass (2pt No Good) Maury 41-12 1:37 4Q Maury - Gibson to Jones 13-yard TD Pass (pt No Good) Maury 47-12