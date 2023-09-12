While everyone was excited for MNF between the Jets & Bills, we had our own version of MNF in south Chesterfield in the fourth 'Warriors Bowl' between Henrico & Matoaca. This would be the first meeting in 15 years between these two programs with Matoaca coming into this contest with 2 straight wins in the series. While the NFL's MNF might have disappointed, the 804's version did not. A sloppy game from a penalty standpoint became a scoring affair in the fourth quarter with 5 touchdowns between the two teams in the fourth alone. In fact, in the span of 8 minutes those 5 touchdowns were scored... if was a flurry of scoring with Matoaca ultimately prevailing. Those penalties? How about 25 between both teams, Matoaca with 14 to their name. Penalties hurt but so do turnovers and an untimely fumble in the fourth quarter thwarted Henrico's ability to keep pace with Matoaca. It was Henrico on the board first, however, behind a Darren Williams touchdown. Believe it or not but Henrico had a 9-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. A big miscue with a bad snap saw Matoaca lose 18 yards, backed up to their own 5! Henrico brought the house and the neighborhood to get the safety.

That Henrico lead would not last. In fact it would be their only lead of the game. Over the next two quarters Matoaca began to find their mojo and took the lead in the second quarter behind a Bryce Yates 20-yard dash to the end zone and Dillon Newton-Short who proved to be sensational scoring on a short 4-yard run in the third. Going into the fourth quarter the Warriors had themselves a 21-9. The stage was set for a wild fourth quarter...

Frenzy In The Fourth

Matoaca had the ball near midfield as we moved into the fourth and that is when things got wild. Isaiah Dawkins to the disbelief of everyone on hand as it happened so fast managed to strip the ball from the Warriors... the ball never touched the ground! Dawkins then managed to rumble 58 yards for a Henrico score. With the PAT Warriors of Henrico were within 5. This was at the 11:49 mark.

A little over two minutes later it was Matoaca in the end zone with Dillon Newton-Short scoring on a 28-yard pass from Ryley Justus. This was only made possible by a toss to Jaedin Lee for a first down.



Henrico retaliated in a big way with a nice return from Savion Edwards on the kick and Lavell Winston hitting the mark pass after pass, first down after first down. Edwards who had the big return came up big on the receiving end of a 47-yard pass from Winston and just like that Henrico was back within 5 of Matoaca in a little over 2 minutes.

A thrilling fourth quarter unfolding would not hold up. It took Matoaca just 3 plays to answer the Henrico touchdown. The ball was on the 50 when Malachi Saunders got to Keon Clanton for a loss of 1. The Warriors fired back with a first down to Dillon Newton-Short and Montino 'Tino' Williams took care of the rest. 1:42 was all it took for Matoaca to stretch out that lead.

Henrico needed a score to keep pace with Matoaca but it was not meant to be. On the first play from scrimmage, Darren Williams fumbled the ball and Matoaca came up with it. Two plays later Dillon Newton-Short was tagging the end zone for a fourth time on the night on a 30 yard pass from Ryley Justus. In less than two minutes Matoaca had stretched their lead to 17.

Henrico was not giving up and aided by an unsportsmanlike conduct call against Matoaca they had a fresh set of downs. Winston with the keeper got 2 yards but his second down pass fell incomplete. Matoaca did try to give Henrico a first down jumping offsides to make it 3rd & 3 for the Warriors but disaster struck when Victor Afolabi who had his best game yet came through the line and got to Winston for the sack and a loss of 7 yards. Afolabi sealed Henrico's fate with that sack as Henrico would punt and Matoaca would simply run out the clock and take their first win of the season.

Between Quarters

Between the first and fourth quarters there was plenty of action. Matoaca's second touchdown came with good field position after they were able to block a Henrico punt. In that second quarter Demarcus Sharper came up with a big time pass disruption to prevent a first down. Speaking of big time plays, defensive end J'Monte Archer got to Ryley Justus with the only sack Justus would take all night long. That sack was for a loss of 17 yards! Dillon Newton-Short came up with a pass disruption on a Lavell Winston pass in the third quarter... a stud on offense on this night, he made plays on both sides of the ball. Speaking of Winston, he fumbled late in the third quarter on 1st & 10 setting them back five yards for which they would not recover from on that drive.

Matoaca 39, Henrico 22 - Scoring Summary Time Play Score (1Q) 8:14 10-yard run by Darren Williams. Evan Carlson PAT. 7-0 Henrico (1Q) 4:57 7-yard pass from Ryley Justus to Dillon Newton-Short. Zach Bowers PAT. 7-7 Matoaca (1Q) :34 Safety 9-7 Henrico (2Q) 9:54 20-yard run by Bryce Yates. Zach Bowers PAT. 14-9 Matoaca (3Q) 6:56 4-yard run by Dillon Newton-Short. Zach Bowers PAT. 21-9 Matoaca (4Q) 11:49 Isiah Dawkins strip fumble for 58 yards. Evan Carlson PAT. 16-21 Henrico (4Q) 9:22 28-yard pass from Ryley Justus to Dillon Newton-Short. PAT blocked. 27-16 Matoaca (4Q) 7:56 47-yard pass from Lavell Winston to Savion Edwards. PAT no good. 22-27 Henrico (4Q) 6:14 31-yard pass from Ryley Justus to Montino Williams. PAT blocked. 33-22 Matoaca (4Q) 4:40 30-yard pass from Ryley Justus to Dillon Newton-Short. PAT no good. 39-22 Matoaca

Bryce Yates, one of many stepping on Monday night for Matoaca.

Players of the Game

Bryce Yates, 2025 DB/WR balled out with a 20-yard touchdown and 8 catches for 70 yards. I see you Dillon Newton-Short... the 2025 DB/WR scored 4 TD's on this night, 1 on the ground and 3 by way of QB Ryley Justus where he had a team high 97 yards on 6 catches. Ryley Justus was slinging it with 4 TD's on the night, no INT's and completing 17 of 23 for 216. The senior QB looked much improved from last week versus Warhill. Victor Afolabi made his presence felt on defense all night long with 4 tackles and 3, yes 3 sacks on Henrico QB Lavell Winston!

Nuggets of Knowledge