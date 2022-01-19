Massive 2024 OL Westphal recaps weekend visit to Penn State

Penn State hosted a "Junior Day" this past weekend but it wasn't only the 2023 class in attendance. Days like Saturday also give the staff a great opportunity to get all underclassmen they have identified on campus so they can begin the relationship building as early as possible.

The staff did just that by getting one of their early 2024 offers on campus, offensive lineman, Fletcher Westphal out of Tuscarora HS (VA).

The 6-foot-7 sophomore took some time recap his "awesome day" with NittanyNation.